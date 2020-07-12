Scottish ministers are calling on Westminster to "do the right thing" and suspend restrictions that deny some immigrants to the UK financial help.

The Scottish Government is calling on the Home Office to end "harmful" no recourse to public funds (NRPF) provisions during the coronavirus crisis.

Immigration laws state currently that someone will have "no recourse to public funds" if they are "subject to immigration control".

But the Covid-19 pandemic has seen homeless people and those staying in night shelters moved to hotels and other more suitable accommodation - with the Scottish Government, local authorities and others having had to pick up the costs for this.

As well as calling for NRPF provisions to be suspended, the Scottish Government is also wanting to recoup those cost.

Ministers have written to UK Immigration Minister Chris Philp on a number of occasions after spending, with local government and the third sector, a total of £600,000 on accommodation - and a further £275,000 basic living costs.

READ MORE: Revised UK immigration system could still halve numbers coming to Scotland

But the Scottish Government said it was still to receive a response.

Housing minister Kevin Stewart said: "The Scottish Government is not prepared to abandon some of the most vulnerable in our society at a time when they need our help the most.

"The economic impacts of the pandemic are pushing thousands of people further into poverty and hindering their work opportunities. However, thanks to a rapid and coordinated response in Scotland, we have been able to accommodate people who would otherwise be facing destitution, so that they can protect themselves and others during the Covid-19 crisis.

"As a result, many of those restricted by the UK Government's harmful NRPF policy who were previously sleeping rough or in unsuitable night shelters, and are now being supported in hotels and other self-contained accommodation.

"But the Scottish Government, local authorities and third sector have had to pick up the tab, without additional support from the UK Government.

"So I am again asking that the UK government do the right thing and immediately lift the restrictions of NRPF for the duration of the coronavirus crisis on public health grounds. Furthermore, the money spent just to ensure that everyone in our society is treated fairly and equitably must be repaid."

READ MORE: Opponents claim immigration reforms suggest Covid-19 key workers unwelcome in UK

A Government spokeswoman said: "We have been very clear that nobody should find themselves destitute during this crisis due to circumstances beyond their control.

"Extensive action to support those with no recourse to public funds has been taken, such as rent protections, the Job Retention Scheme, the Self-Employed Income Support Scheme, allocating more than £3.2 billion to local authorities and £750 million for charities to support the most vulnerable."