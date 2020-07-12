For the fourth day in a row, no new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland, according to the Scottish Government.
A total of 2,490 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, no change on Saturday’s figure.
While no new coronavirus deaths in Scotland have been recorded, the number of new cases has climbed to a three week high.
The latest figures show that 18,359 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 19 from 18,340 the day before.
This is the highest number of new cases since 26 were announced on June 21.
A total of six patients are in intensive care with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, no change on the previous day.
Another day y’day with no registered deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID. 19 new cases though - 12 more than yesterday. We can expect to see daily variation - but as on Friday, these are being closely examined. And it’s a reminder that the virus hasn’t gone away. https://t.co/TBTrboxR3g— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 12, 2020
The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to social media writing: "Another day y’day with no registered deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID. 19 new cases though - 12 more than yesterday.
"We can expect to see daily variation - but as on Friday, these are being closely examined. And it’s a reminder that the virus hasn’t gone away"
