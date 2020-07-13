THE murals surrounding the Clutha Bar in Glasgow are undergoing a re-design with the artists involved using their own inspiration.

Their new works will mark a change for the bar, which had been covered in a black and white murals, featuring famous fans of the watering hole, including Billy Connolly and Frank Zappa.

After being damaged due to weather, owner Alan Crossan said it was time for a revamp. He said: “I loved the old murals, I thought they were great.

“It’s time for a change as the old ones were damaged with the weather. They were up for five years and always were of a temporary nature.

“The previous murals won’t be lost, we’re keeping them as an art installation and we’ll get them in better condition.

“The first mural was obviously made because after the accident, the windows were smashed and we put boards up to protect it. Glasgow City Council have helped with funding the boards and the artists who are painting it.”

The old black and white murals featured many famous faces that graced the Clutha over the years.

Mr Crossan said: “I don’t know what the next ones will be, that’s up to the artists who are changing it.”

“The first one had the faces of all the people who drank and played in the bar.

“I think it’ll make the corner look brilliant.”

The first murals were painted on the boards of the Clutha following the tragic helicopter crash on November 29, 2013, when 10 people died.

Artist Jody Kelly, of Troon, South Ayrshire, was pictured in the midst of his creation yesterday. He said he was inspired by the city’s past and present.

Mr Kelly said: “The painting depicts a double portrait of male and female and in two different time periods past and present to represent the people who have come and gone in the pubs of Glasgow.”

