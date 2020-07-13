IT has been one of the heart warming aspects to come out of lockdown to see communities come together and rally round for one another.

And it couldn’t be more true than in Perthshire where the town of Aberfeldy has been instrumental in bringing people together and helping those shielding or isolating.

An idea to supply meals to those who couldn’t get out stemmed from a few left over supplies at the Fountain Bar, run by Gavin Price, and now nearly four months on what developed into community group Feldy Roo has served up around 40,000 meals. A team of drivers and delivery volunteers dropped off meals twice a day.

Their aim now was to ensure they can raise enough funds to be able to supply daily meals until the end of lockdown. Having established a fundraising team early on, they have done just that and have managed to keep going to provide a vital community service.

As lockdown restrictions ease, the need for and work of Feldy Roo is coming to an end, but it leaves behind a legacy of community spirit which volunteers hope will continue in some way.

“Our last full day will be tomorrow, but we will still be providing meals for those who are shielding until the end of July,” said Mr Price. “I comes with a mix of emotions. It has been quite a journey we have been on and certainly hasn’t been a hardship.

“We couldn’t have done it without the volunteers we have had, there must be around 140 now, and the local businesses and restaurants who have helped from cooking meals, drivers and those delivering to people’s doorsteps. It’s all been done with a friendly and smiling face.”

As the group prepared to wind down they asked the community what they wanted going forward and it has been decided to look at ways to keep people connected and for those who have made new friendships to continue that.

Mr Price added: “We have had a great response from our questionnaires, some really kind and positive feedback. Importantly we have also received the relevant information on what to do next. We will continue providing meals to everyone who wants until July 14. After this we have now identified around 30-40 residents who for shielding or other reasons will continue to receive the evening meal only until July 31.

“We found from our feedback that the social interaction ranked very high amongst the benefits of the #FeldyRoo service, so we are looking at how we can maintain this in some way in the future.

We have been speaking to the Horizon Lunch Club and we will be looking to set up a tea time get together at the The Fountain Bar & Restaurant once a week for those of our #FeldyRoo residents who want to come together for a chat.”

Publican Mr Price is preparing to go back to his day job and he also manages Scottish Professional Football League in Scottish League Two.Elgin City, but is now reflecting on what Feldy Roo has achieved.

“I think it created a real buzz about the town and it certainly gave me a focus,” he said. “I think one of the main things we can say we have achieved is bringing generations together. School children have been introduced to older people, at a social distance, and it has brought people together which I think is something we should be really proud of.

“There have been people who were maybe more reclusive and now they have bee out speaking to neighbours and I think we have helped to improve the welfare of a lot of people during lockdown. It is the social contact that has been very important and I hope the legacy is that as we mark the end we can continue to keep the community together.”

It is not just the community that has been brought together by Feldy Roo, but its volunteers as well with firm friendships being formed.

Jenni Ross, 25, and Johnny Penfold, 31, had already been a couple for more than three years when they started volunteering in from week one through the Watermill Bookshop. During lockdown they grew even stronger and Mr Penfold decided to pop the question on Ms Ross’s recent birthday.

“I was shocked when it actually happened,” said Ms Ross. “We had reached the point where we both knew what we wanted. And in lockdown we appreciated each other even more and became even stronger.

“We had a day off from volunteering for my birthday. After opening my presents, Johnny said there was one final one. The next thing I knew he was down on one knee with a ring and I said yes. We were able to tell family face to face, but couldn’t hug. I would like to get married as soon as we can, but we will have to see what happens with restrictions as we have a lot of people we would like to be able to be there.”

The couple have received congratulations from the whole community, even walking down the town’s main street people have offered them warm wishes.

Mr Penfold said: “Everyone has been so supportive and we received lovely messages on the Feldy Roo facebook page. I had been thinking about proposing and in lockdown we have loved spending time together. I’ve known for a while she was the one for me.

“I was nervous beforehand and I don’t think I slept a wink the night before Jenni’s birthday when I was preparing to ask her.”

Mr Price added: “They have been fantastic for the project and we are thrilled to hear their news. Everyone is delighted for them.”