Actress Kelly Preston has died at the age of 57 after a battle with breast cancer.

The star, known for her roles in Mischief, SpaceCamp and Jerry Maguire, is revealed to have been battling cancer for the last two years, but chose to keep her fight private.

Her husband, renowned actor John Trevolta, has paid tribute to his 'beautiful, courageous' wife.

He wrote on Instagram: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered."

The 66-year-old star said he would be taking some time to be there for his children, 20-year-old daughter Ella and nine-year-old son Benjamin.

Their son, Jett, died at the age of just 16 after suffering a seizure during a family holiday in the Bahamas in 2009.

Ella paid tribute to her mother saying she had never “met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you”.

She wrote on Instagram: “Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what.

“Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

On Sunday, a family representative confirmed the news of Kelly's death to People in an exclusive statement.

They said: "On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.

"She was a bright, beautiful, and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."