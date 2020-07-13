Immunity to coronavirus in recovered patients may only last a few months, according to a new study.
Research conducted by King's College London has suggested immunity antibodies decrease significantly in the three months following infection.
This leaves patients susceptible to reinfection year after year - much like the common cold.
The immune response of 90 patients and healthcare workers at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Trust was looked at in what researches believe to be the first longitudinal study of its kind.
While the analysis revealed a “potent” level of antibodies could be found in 60% of participants while at the peak of their battle with coronavirus, sequential blood tests showed only 17% sustained that same level of potency three months later.
Antibodies decreased 23-fold in some cases and were depleted entirely in others.
The report states that its findings have “important implications when considering widespread (antibody) testing, (antibody) protection against re-infection with (Covid 19) and the durability of vaccine protection.”
It added: “Further studies using sequential samples from these individuals is required to fully determine the longevity of the (antibody) response and studies determining the (antibodies’) threshold for protection from re-infection are needed.”
