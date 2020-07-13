RESTAURANTS can register for the Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme from today.

As revealed by Chancellor Rishi Sunak earlier this month, customers will be able to receive 50% off their bill, capped at £10 per head, for the month of August.

The scheme, which will only be valid between Monday and Wednesday between August 3 and 31, is aimed at encouraging people to spend money eating out and provide a lifeline for struggling businesses.

HMRC has issued a plea for restaurant owners to register their businesses so they can claim back any discounts they have offered to customers. Those participating will be on a searchable database for customers and will receive window stickers to highlight their involvement.

The discount does not apply to alcoholic drinks, but soft drinks and food is included for registered firms.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “Restaurants and other eligible establishments are now able to support jobs by signing up to a place on the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme.

“HMRC’s quick and easy registration page will soon have you on your way to welcoming back your customers with discounted dining on every Monday to Wednesday throughout August, with a simple process to reclaim these discounts back from the Government each week.”

Jim Harra, Chief Executive and First Permanent Secretary of HMRC, said: “The hospitality industry is among the sectors worst affected by COVID-19.

“The Eat Out to Help Out Scheme will deliver support to around 130,000 businesses, including restaurants, cafes and bars serving food and drink, helping to protect 1.8 million jobs across the UK.

“Registering is easy, and we urge businesses to sign up early so they are ready to use the scheme when it starts on 3 August.

“Businesses have made great efforts to re-open their sit-down services safely in line with social distancing guidance, so people can feel confident to dine out again.

“Businesses can find information about the scheme and how to register online at GOV.UK.”

Any business which sells food intended for consumption on their premises and has been registered as a business before July 7 is eligible to apply.