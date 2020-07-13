TWO people were arrested at an Ayr holiday park in a drugs operation.
A man, 40 and a woman, 70 were arrested at the Craig Tara Holiday Park in Ayr on Friday, July 10.
The 40-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences and offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act and the 70-year-old woman was charged with Proceeds of Crime offences.
Officers acting under warrant searched four properties in Lanarkshire. The properties were located in Bell Grove, Carluke, Glenlee Street, Hamilton, Cordiner Court, Lesmahagow and Penman Avenue, Rutherglen.
A further two properties in Ayrshire were searched, one in Crofthead Caravan Park and Craig Tara Holiday Park, both in Ayr.
Both have been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date. Both are yet to appear in court.
