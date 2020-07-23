IF you’ve never tried Durif or Petite Sirah as it's also known then you need to correct that bit of taste bud deprivation now because they make stonking wines. Before I go any further, Petite Sirah is not the same as Petite Syrah (the swapping of the Y for an I is deliberate, folks). The latter is the name that used to be given to a small berried clone of Syrah or Shiraz. Yeah, you need a good glass or three to get your head around it.

Petite Sirah is the unplanned love child of Peloursin, a lesser known Rhone grape and Syrah and all because a French Botanist called Francois Durif left them in neighbouring beds of his nursery in the 1860s. Francois forgot to give them the birds and bees lecture and, well, they cross pollinated which in plant terms is a hot night.