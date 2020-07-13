The UK is currently in a transition period with the EU which will end in 2021.

The decision to leave the EU will have a major impact on numerous aspects of society in the UK from travel, health care and trade.

One major change will impact at least 27 million Brits - those who have European Health Insurance Card (EHIC).

The EHIC currently entitles you to state-provided medical treatment if you fall ill or have an accident in any EU country. Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, also apply the system.

Although the scheme will remain in place until the end of 2020, from January 1st 2021 the EHIC will no longer be valid for most UK citizens.

You should prepare for possible changes to your access to healthcare when travelling to the EU after Brexit.



Will health insurance get more expensive post-Brexit?

The removal of the EHIC is one of the major factors in the increasing cost of travel insurance for Brits travelling abroad.

The Government website states that travel insurance remains important especially those who have a pre-existing medical condition.

UK state pensioners living in the EU before the end of 2020 will be able to use their EHIC beyond 2020.

New Brexit rules will require Brits to have six months validity on their passports, and animal owners to subject pets, including cats and dogs, to EU blood-tests before travelling.

According to reports, the UK government is currently working on drawing up agreements with other countries inside the EU that will mean UK tourists' emergency medical costs are covered when they visit.

The UK has reciprocal health insurance deals with a few non-EU countries, including Australia and New Zealand, under which visitors can receive urgent treatment at a reduced cost or for free.

What if I already live abroad?

Things will remain the same until December 31 2020. After this point, some people will retain full entitlements to healthcare in the country where they live.

Broadly, these groups are UK nationals living and working in the EU as of December 31 2020, who will continue to be entitled to healthcare in that country.

British ex-pat pensioners will also continue to use their S1 form – the certificate that entitles them to healthcare in another EU country on the same basis as a resident of that country.

How will Brexit affect the movement of NHS workers?

The NHS and social care are very dependent on migration – around 50% of workforce growth recently has come from migrants.

While some details have yet to emerge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a new “NHS visa” making it easier for doctors and nurses from around the world to work in the UK.

The Department of Health and Social Care says it has a clear priority to ensure the 65,000 EU staff currently working in the NHS, and the 115,000 EU staff who work in social care, can stay under the EU settlement scheme.