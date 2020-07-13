Police searching for missing Glee actress Naya Rivera have found a body.

A statement from the Ventura County Sheriff office said: "A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress.

"A news conference will take place at 2pm at the lake."

The 33-year-old actress disappeared while on a boating trip with her four-year-old son at Lake Piru on Wednesday.

A rescue mission was launched but less than 24 hours later police said Rivera, best known for playing a high school cheerleader on musical-comedy series Glee, was presumed dead.

