Police have attended the scene after a car overturned this afternoon on a Glasgow street.

Officers attended the scene at Drumreoch Drive in Toryglen around 3:30pm after an Audi overturned in the middle of the road.

Images showed the dramatic aftermath of the two-vehicle crash with officers in attendance as concerned onlookers watched on. 

Those involved in the incident suffered minor injuries and did not require ambulance treatment. 

HeraldScotland:

Drumreoch Drive was closed in order to clear oil from the road. 

A police spokesperson said: Around 3.30 pm on Monday, 13 July, police attended a two-vehicle road crash on Drumreoch Drive, Toryglen, Glasgow. Very minor injuries - no requirement at this time for any ambulances. 

“Enquiries are continuing.”