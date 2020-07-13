Police have attended the scene after a car overturned this afternoon on a Glasgow street.
Officers attended the scene at Drumreoch Drive in Toryglen around 3:30pm after an Audi overturned in the middle of the road.
Images showed the dramatic aftermath of the two-vehicle crash with officers in attendance as concerned onlookers watched on.
Those involved in the incident suffered minor injuries and did not require ambulance treatment.
Drumreoch Drive was closed in order to clear oil from the road.
A police spokesperson said: Around 3.30 pm on Monday, 13 July, police attended a two-vehicle road crash on Drumreoch Drive, Toryglen, Glasgow. Very minor injuries - no requirement at this time for any ambulances.
“Enquiries are continuing.”
