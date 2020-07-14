A body found in a Southern Californian lake has been confirmed as that of missing former Glee star Naya Rivera.

The 33-year-old was reported missing last Wednesday during a boating trip at Lake Piru with her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis.

Police confirmed her body was found on Monday after extensive searching.

Now, former costars of the actress, who was best known for her portrayal as high school cheerleader Santana Lopez on teen drama Glee, have paid tribute.

Demi Lovato, who played Rivera’s on-screen girlfriend on the show, said she will “forever cherish” starring alongside her.

The singer posted pictures of the pair on set together and said: “The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted (at the time) queer girls like me, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world.”

Lovato added: “My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time.”

Kevin McHale, who played Artie in the show, paid tribute in a lengthy Twitter thread, where he described learning of former Glee star Cory Montieth's death, seven years to the day.

He highlighted how dedicated Rivera was as an actress.

My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you. pic.twitter.com/qX9t1Uhx01 — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) July 14, 2020

Darren Criss played Blaine Anderson on Glee and paid tribute to a “wild, hilarious, beautiful angel”.

He tweeted: “She played by her own rules and was in a class of her own. She had a brashness about her that I couldn’t help but be enchanted by. I also always loved her voice, and savoured every chance I got to hear her sing. I think she had more talent than we would have ever been able to see.”

Criss added: “And even as I sit here, struggling to comprehend, gutted beyond description- the very thought of her cracks me up and still brings a smile to my face. That was Naya’s gift. And it’s a gift that will never go away.”

Jane Lynch, who played ruthless cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester, tweeted: “Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family.”

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

Chris Colfer shared a lengthy tribute on Instagram, celebrating his more than 10-year friendship with Rivera.

He wrote: “Her brilliance and humour were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark.

“She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honour and a suit of armour. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be.”

Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel, added: “Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son.”

Lea Michele played Rachel Berry and posted a black and white picture of Rivera to her Instagram Story, as well as an image of Glee cast members at a beach.

Nene Leakes had a recurring role in the show. She posted a series of pictures with Rivera and said she had been “praying for a miracle”.

Leakes wrote: “I wanted you to come home to your baby so bad. This hurts! I will hold the memories close to my heart and remember the good times, the laughs and the way we would cut up on set. Those were fun times! Please pray for Naya’s family.”