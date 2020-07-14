A 74-year-old has admitted raping and sexually assaulting two young girls while in a religious cult.
Derek Lincoln, pled guilty to the crimes - which dated back to 1989 - at Glasgow's High Court yesterday.
He was extradited from France last year on a European arrest warrant for his involvement in the 'Children of God' cult.
Lincoln was arrested by Police Scotland on October 8, 2019, after a five-year international investigation.
He admitted to sexually assaulting two girls, aged nine and 11, between 1989 and 1991.
The 74-year-old is due to be sentenced at a later date.
The 'Children of God' cult, which began in the United States int he late 1960s, operated at sites in Renfrewshire, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Edinburgh.
Police commended the bravery of Lincoln's victims for coming forward and reporting his crimes.
Detective sergeant Neil Wilson from Police Scotland’s specialist crime division national rape task force said:
“The arrest of Derek Lincoln followed a five-year complex investigation involving partnership working both nationally and internationally.
“My thoughts continue to remain with the victims and those impacted by Lincoln’s actions over many years. Thanks to the bravery of them coming forward and reporting to us, he will now face the consequences of his actions.
"We remain committed to bringing sexual offenders before the courts and treat all reports of sexual crime with the utmost seriousness. Anyone wishing to report such offences should do so to Police Scotland via 101."
