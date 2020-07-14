LABOUR has launched a consultation to overhaul Scotland’s “broken” social care system – calling for the sector to be run in model similar to the NHS.

The national care service plans by Scottish Labour would improve standards by delivering care through a publicly funding model similar to the National Health Service, the party has claimed.

Care homes in Scotland are currently operated by private companies, the independent sector and local authorities.

Scottish Labour is also speaking to trade unions and experts as part of its campaign to reform the sector and will draw up proposals for the overhaul over the summer.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Jeane Freeman scolds care home owners for not following guidance

During the Covid-19 crisis so far, 46 per cent of Scotland’s 4,173 deaths relating to conroavirus have taken place in care homes, according to the latest data from the National Records of Scotland.

Party leader Richard Leonard said: "People right across Scotland value social care but they know the current system is broken.

"It is all too clear that Scotland's fragmented care system needs radical reform."

He added: "For too long, people have been stuck in hospital because social care wasn't available, care home residents have been let down, families haven't been properly supported and staff have not received the pay and conditions they deserve.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Care home inspections only resumed after u-turn by 'light-touch' watchdog

"This pandemic has only made the need for reform more urgent and Scottish Labour's plans for a national care service are needed more than ever.

"So many of us have personal stories of the care sector and I would urge you to share your experiences with us and help shape the future of care in Scotland."