A WOMAN found wrapped in a duvet on a Dundee street was raped, police have confirmed.
The 20-year-old was found distressed in Kirk Street in the Lochee area of the city late on Saturday night, at around 11.50pm.
After an initial report of concern for the woman - who speaks with a strong Liverpool accent - officers spoke to the woman and are now treating the incident as rape.
Detective Inspector Marc Lorente said: "The woman would've been very distinctive as she was wrapped in a duvet with a strong Liverpool accent and clearly very distressed just before midnight on Saturday.
"We're trying to establish the full circumstances so we're appealing to anyone who has any information or saw anything suspicious in the Kirk Street area around that time to contact us."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 5058 of July 11 2020.
