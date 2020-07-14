Inverclyde councillors have said that they had 'no alternative' but to remove the alcohol licence of Cheers bar in Greenock after the pub flouted lockdown rules.
Pub boss Ian Ellis was stripped of his licence after he kept his bar open, against Scottish Government advice, as the pandemic gripped Greenock.
Ellis sparked outrage when he opted to continue trading at his Cheers premises in West Stewart Street with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying that the decision had put lives at risk.
Members of the Licensing Board recently agreed unanimously to terminate the licence for the West Stewart Street premises.
Speaking to the Greenock Telegraph: “The board were appalled at the behaviour and conduct of the owner and clientele who attended these premises on the days in question.
“There were flagrant examples of public health breaches and contraventions of licensing objectives.
“The owner had previously received a warning regarding the future operational model of the premises and had chosen to ignore this.
“Additionally he had chosen to ignore the guidance from government on the dangers of spreading the virus.
“There were clear breaches of order both in and directly outside the premises which the board considered were in violation of public safety."
