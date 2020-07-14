FIRST-TIME buyers in Scotland face difficulty getting onto the property ladder as house prices have more than trebled in twenty years, according to new analysis.

Research carried out by Edinburgh estate agents, Coulters Property, has found that there is a house price difference of 205.40 per cent between 1999 and 2000.

READ MORE: Calls for indepedent probe into SNP transphobia as former member reveals extent of abuse

In 1999, the average house price was just £49,924, that figure has now more than trebled to £152,469.

The same analysis has found that despite rocketing house prices, average wages have only grown by 77.37 per cent. In 1999 median Scottish earnings per year were £16,914, compared with an estimated £30,000 in 2020.

This means that twenty years ago, a ten per cent deposit on a first home would have cost 43.8 per cent of the average person’s wage. It would now cost the average worker buying their first house 76 per cent of their salary.

Mike Fitzgerald, Executive Chairman, at Coulters Property commented saying: “More than ever, there is a disparity between personal income and property prices, which these stats reiterate.

READ MORE: Former SNP MSP Dave Thompson 'to quit party to form new party, Alliance for Independence'

"Buying a home in the UK is a defining tradition and a goal for many young people. Although being a first-time buyer is exciting, over recent years, the affordability gap has stretched and continued to do so every year, making it difficult to make the first step onto the property ladder. In these uncertain times, these inequalities have been made much more apparent.

“The recent raising of the trigger rates on stamp duty (and LBTT in Scotland) to help combat the economic consequences of the C-19 pandemic and lockdown, will undoubtedly particularly help first-time buyers and add valuable extra cash to be applied towards their deposit or other transaction costs such as legal fees. This is especially so in high-value urban areas where many first-time buyer properties would have otherwise been subject to stamp duty.

"There's no questioning that wages have increased with the rate of inflation, but have they increased enough? Despite recent schemes such as Help to Buy or part-ownership, house prices are expected to increase, with the possibility of a 15% increase over the next five years or so

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to 'keep the heid' as pubs reopen tomorrow

"The aspiration and importance of homeownership resonates with many in the UK. While many other countries don't share this attachment, we seem to value it highly as a vital part of getting onto the property ladder to tap into capital growth (something which the UK has demonstrated over many decades unlike some other countries), settling down or kickstarting a potential investment portfolio. It's important to seek all the information you can when considering getting a foot on the property ladder and not let the numbers put you off. There is so much support and often a price bracket to meet first-time buyers’ needs.

"Capital returns on property are traditionally strong, but like all investments, the returns need to be measured over a sufficiently long period of time to flatten out short term spikes and dips in values. If done sensibly the outcome and rewards are certainly worth it, not only in financial terms but also in the pleasure that homeownership can bring.”