ONE of Glasgow’s biggest social landlords is investigating an alleged incident involving a board member that may have breached its code of conduct and led to a number of resignations.

Two separate inquiring have been ordered by Maryhill Housing Association (MHA) which oversees more than 3,000 homes in the north of the city, while the Scottish Housing Regulator is also involved.

The chief executive of MHA, Bryony Willett, confirmed that three out of 10 board members have resigned in the past few weeks. The chairman has also taken a leave of absence while inquires are carried out.

In an email seen by The Herald that was sent to board members, Ms Willett states that a board member resigned in response to the manner in which a “potential breach” by another was managed by the association.

She did not provide any further details regarding the nature of the incident but adds that the housing regulator has been informed about a “notifiable event”.

Registered social landlords are legally required to alert the housing regulator to significant or exceptional issues or events within the organisation and must set out how they intend to deal with them.

They can include events that seriously affect the interests and safety of tenants, threaten the stability of the service or put the financial health or reputation of the association at risk.

Ms Willett has ordered two investigations into the resignations – the first from an outside consultant which is being paid for by the association – to “review the process followed including the role of the chairman and the chief executive officer.”

The second is by internal auditors and the results from both will be presented to a specially-arranged board meeting in August.

The Scottish Housing Regulator confirmed that it is engaging with the social landlord.

Ms Willett. Chief Executive, said: “Maryhill Housing can confirm that three board members have resigned in recent weeks.

“The association’s board conforms to a clear code of conduct ensure the highest standards of governance are maintained and any potential breaches are treated seriously and managed in line with the process set out in the code.

“The association has commissioned an investigation into potential breaches of the Board Member Code of Conduct.

“The association has also commissioned a review of the internal process followed by the association when dealing with these potential breaches of the Code of Conduct.

“ In order to ensure the utmost impartiality, the chairman of the board voluntarily requested a leave of absence until such time as the review is complete.

“Given that the investigation and review are ongoing, it is not possible for us to comment further at this time.

“Maryhill Housing does not and will not tolerate breaches of our Code of Conduct or our Values.”

In May last year, the housing association faced criticism amid claims it spent £2 million restructuring staff and on outside consultants over three years before announcing it was hiking up rents by 3.9% and facing annual cuts of £700,000.

Almost £40,000 was spent on a staff training exercise at House for an Art Lover, with an expert who “channels” an angel called Emmanuel.

Earlier in the year, it emerged MHA had failed to submit its accounts to the charity regulator on time. Officials later cited an administrative error.

Glasgow MSP Bob Doris said: “I have contacted Maryhill Housing Association regarding the matters drawn to my attention and have been offered reassurances by the association that any internal inquiries that are ongoing will be both robust and fair.

“Maryhill Housing Association has also confirmed they are also reviewing processes followed. I have asked to be updated on these matters when appropriate to do so.”

Maryhill Housing Association was created in 1977 in a tenement in the East Park area. The aim was to refurbish the tenement stock of housing in that area and to ensure that they weren’t demolished.

Ms Willett has been chief executive of Maryhill Housing since March 2017.

Before movong to Scotland, she spent more than eight years working in housing at Islington Council in London.