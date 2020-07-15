Scotland's musuems and art galleries can reopen from today. So here is what's on and what's coming up.
GLASGOW
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum will reopen on August 17
The Riverside Museum opens on August 31 The Hunterian Art Gallery and Museum will have a phased re-opening in August
ABERDEEN
Aberdeen Art Gallery will re-open in the second half of August. The gallery’s two planned exhibitions – Zandra Rhodes: 50 Years Of Fabulous and the BP Portrait Award – will go ahead in September and October
DUNDEE
The Museum of Transport is already open Dundee Contemporary Arts will re-open on September 4 (cinema and bar included).
V&A Dundee will open from August 27 with a Mary Quant fashion-themed exhibition
EDINBURGH
Scottish National Portrait Gallery and the Scottish National Gallery will have a “phased re-opening” from next month. The blockbuster Titian exhibition due to open at the Scottish National Gallery on Friday has been cancelled.
The grounds of the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern One and Modern Two) are open, with a sculpture trail and cafe Queen’s Gallery, part of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, has reopened with Eastern Encounters: Four Centuries Of Paintings And Manuscripts From The Indian Subcontinent
PRIVATE GALLERIES
The Lemond Gallery, in Bearsden, has reopened. Edinburgh trio The Scottish Gallery, Ingleby Gallery and Open Eye Gallery are open, by appointment.
The musuems will have a mix of new ticketing procedures, timed visiting slots (as already happens for some blockbuster exhibitions) reduced opening hours, social distancing and enhanced hygiene methods.
See Saturday's Herald Magazine for the full story.
