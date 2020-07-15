TWO large military aircrafts were spotted in the skies above Glasgow last night. 

A number of locals took to social media to share their pictures and videos after seeing the helicopters in the air at around 8pm.

There was plenty of speculation why the aircrafts were out with several military planes spotted circling the city in recent months. 

Like before, it turns out there was a simple reason for the helicopters to be out as they were simply returning to their base. 

The RAF CH-47 Chinooks departed Glasgow Airport following a quick refuel en route to their home at RAF Odiham in Hampshire. 

Several users on social media spotted the aircraft above the city's South Side with the two helicopters later flying over East Renfrewshire. 

One user wrote: "Check out the #chinook over #glasgow tonight. 

"There was two of them and caught one of them turning. Pretty cool stuff." 

The user added: "They were definitely loud that's for sure but so impressive to see." 

They later passed the likes of Birmingham and Oxford before landing at around 9.30pm. 