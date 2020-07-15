A CONVICTED Glasgow man has lost his battle in the supreme court against the use of evidence by paedophile hunters.
Mark Sutherland was convicted after communicating with a member of an activist group, who he believed to be a 13-year-old boy.
He appealed his conviciton, arguing that his right to a private life, enshrined in Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.
But, his case has been thrown out by judges.
More to follow...
