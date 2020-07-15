I’m A Celebrity….Get Me Out of Here could be filmed in Scotland as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hugely popular ITV show, usually filmed in the Australian jungle, is reportedly under threat following recent COVID-19 flare-ups in the country.

But bosses at the television station are so determined to make sure the latest series goes ahead, they are said to be looking at alternative venues in the UK as a backup plan.

And sources reckon some sites in Scotland – including castles and mansions – could be perfect for a “spooky” version of Ant and Dec’s show.

This year will be the 20th series of the programme.

One source told the Mirror: “Having I’m a Celebrity for three weeks in November is seen as a huge priority.

"Everyone hopes to get back to Australia but over there they are struggling massively with flare-ups resulting in second lock-downs. It simply may not be possible because of safety.

“A decision needs to be made next month – in the meantime, the team is looking at stately homes, castles, mansions in remote areas of Scotland and England to see if we could stage it here.

"A dark, cold and spooky version of the show would be good fun – it would certainly be different.”

The move would come as sports events and other dramas have had to be postponed or cancelled as a result of the virus.

The ITV series, which launched in 2002, pulled in audiences of up to 10million last year.