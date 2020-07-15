Scottish actor Maurice Roeves has died afed 83.
Mr Roeves was best known for his roles in The Sweeney, Tutti Frutti and most recently in BBC drama The Nest.
It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of our wonderful client #MauriceRoëves. We will miss him hugely & all our love goes to Vanessa and family. pic.twitter.com/Td4LRxiJYe— Lovett Logan (@LovettLogan) July 15, 2020
His agent posted on Twitter confirming the sad news:
"It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of our wonderful client Maurice Roeves. Marice had a hugely successful career in both theatre and screen with spanned several decades, starting in his home country of Scotland and moving to London and the United States.
They added: "As well as being a truly dedicated and gifted actor, he was also a real gentleman and a delight to have as a client.
"We will miss him greatly and our thoughts and love go out to Vanessa and his family.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.