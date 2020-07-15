STAR of stage and screen Maurice Roëves has passed away at the age of 83. 

The Glasgow man appeared in hundreds of films, television series, and theatre productions during a career which spanned six decades. 

Maurice was born in Sunderland but brought up in Glasgow later earning his big break at the Citizens Theatre. 

HeraldScotland: Roëves starred alongside Michael Caine in the 1976 war film The Eagle Has Landed Roëves starred alongside Michael Caine in the 1976 war film The Eagle Has Landed

He went on to star in the likes of The Sweeney, River City, Tutti Frutti, The Eagle Has Landed, and most recently in BBC drama The Nest. 

Maurice is survived by his wife Vanessa. 

Tributes have already flooded in on social media for Maurice, who also gained fame for portarying Sir Matt Busby in Surviving Disasters, a documentary about the Munich Air Disaster. 

Director Paul Carmichael wrote: "Maurice Roeves has died. An incredibly powerful actor. Last time I saw him he was being chilling on River City. 

"I met him once, outside a hotel in London. One of the nicest people I’ve ever chatted to. RIP."

His agency, Lovett Logan, wrote: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of our wonderful client Maurice Roëves.

"We will miss him hugely & all our love goes to Vanessa and family."