A SENIOR SNP politician has launched a consultation on setting up a new national care service amid "public revulsion" over profiteering.

Angela Constance, a former education secretary, said the coronavirus pandemic has shown why bold reform in care homes is necessary.

It comes after Scottish Labour launched its own consultation on introducing a national care service to address fragmentation in the system.

Ms Constance, who served as a minister under both Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon, wants the Scottish Government to produce an in-depth report before next year's Holyrood election.

Her call for evidence says: "The coronavirus pandemic shines a light on serious concerns about some private care homes, particularly those operated by very large groups whose headquarters are off-shore and pay very little tax on their profits.

"While it is important not to tar all providers with the same brush, there is a clear public revulsion about profiteering at the expense of care.

"There are concerns that public money is extracted from the care sector to support private interests and at the expense of the common good."

Care homes have been on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, with close to half of all deaths occurring in such settings.

The majority are run by the private sector.

Ms Constance, the MSP for Almond Valley, said: ”I believe that the coronavirus pandemic has shown why it’s vital that we establish a national care service. While this would be a bold reform, it is necessary.

“The question is no longer whether there should be a national care service, but how it should be established, commissioned, and operated

“After speaking out against profiteering in the care home sector I received many emails and phone calls from people across the country.

“With much to learn from the pandemic it’s imperative that in any bold reform we take the people with us.

“The integration of health and social care has brought a number of benefits, and the creation of a national care service is its logical next step."

She called on the Scottish Government to "undertake and conclude an in-depth and detailed report before the 2021 elections".

Her call for evidence focuses on those with lived experience of the care home sector for older people whether as a resident, staff or relative.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said the current care home system is broken as he launched his party's own consultation.

He said: “It is all too clear that Scotland’s fragmented care system needs radical reform.

“For too long people have been stuck in hospital because social care wasn’t available, care home residents have been let down, families haven’t been properly supported and staff have not received the pay and conditions they deserve.

“This pandemic has only made the need for reform more urgent and Scottish Labour’s plans for a national care service are needed more than ever.

“Throughout the summer we will be working closely with people receiving care, their families and workers, trade unions, experts and the wider public to develop a blueprint for the national care service."