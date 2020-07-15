JOB Centres closed by the Government may have to be reopened to accommodate almost 10,000 new work coaches.

The Work and Pensions Committee heard from DWP secretary Will Quince on the plans during a meeting this morning.

It came after Chris Stevens, SNP MP for Glasgow South West, questioned Mr Quince and the DWP's head of Universal Credit Neil Couling on whether the work coaching posts, announce by Rishi Sunak as part of summer statement, would be new posts and where they would be accommodated.

Mr Stephens said: "Where are you going to accommodate the staff, given that you have closed over 100 job centres in the UK, including in the great city of Glasgow? It does suggest that there's going to be home working."

SNP MPs protested outside their local job centres when the DWP announced it was going to close eight of the city's 16 centres, with strikes also taking place.

Eventually six were closed in Glasgow between November 2017 and February 2018.

Universal Credit chief Mr Couling said: "Yes, I have been cross-examined by the committee in Edinburgh about the closure of job centres in Glasgow, a couple of years ago

"With the first four and a half thousand [work coaches] we can fit into our existing estates and properties.

"We've been carefully checking that's all COVID compliant, working with our local trade unions on all of that, but after that you're quite right, we're going to need new estate, so we're currently in discussions about acquiring that to a rapid timetable."

Stephen Timms MP, the committee chair, then asked the witnesses if they would have to reopen some of the closed job centres, to which Mr Couling said: " It is a possibility. We are looking at certainly one of thee closed ones at the moment to try and set up a demonstration of how we do this. We're going to adopt probably a different design than we've got an existing Job Centres, partly because we need to make them COVID compliant quickly."

Mr Couling said that while the majority of the centres which were closed were "quite small" and would not be suitable to become covid-compliant, he said "That's not completely the case in Glasgow, but in general, I think these will be newer properties."

Also raised during the committee were concerns about the way the Department for Work and Pensions communicates with disabled people who are claiming benefits.

Steve McCabe, Labour MP, told the DWP chiefs of a blind constituent who had been told he would have to be reassessed in two years as the department thought he would have time to learn braille.

The Birmingham MP said: "There's a record of the department constantly sending printed letters to people who can't see them.

"They get letters advising them of work capability reassessments, they get letters about their claim... I have a constituent who has been registered blind for 35 years who was sent printed letters.

"This is the same gentleman who told me that he is going to be reassessed again in two years' time because the department thinks there is a possibility he could learn braille within that period and that would change his work capability assessment.

" I suppose he could get new eyes in that period as well, but seems a bit unlikely. Do you think there is a problem with the attitude the department has, or is it simply a question of having to improve your communication systems?"

MPs were told the department was "constantly" improving its communication with people, with the Minister agreeing to look into the case.