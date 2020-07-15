THE number of deaths in Scotland from coronavirus has fallen for an eleventh consecutive week, with barely one in 100 fatalities attributed to the disease.

At its peak, Covid was responsible for more than a third of all deaths in Scotland.

The National Records of Scotland said the infection has been implicated in 4,187 deaths by July 12, an increase of just 13 on the previous week’s running total.

It was the lowest weekly increase in the total since the first week of the outbreak in March, when 11 lives were lost.

Covid accounted for just 1.3% of all deaths registered last week, down from a peak of 36%.

The total number of deaths in Scotland from July 6 to 12, from all causes, was 969, or 5.5% below the five-year average of 1,025.

This is the third week in a row where total deaths have been below the long-term average.

According to latest death registration figures collated by NRS, total Covid deaths fell last week from 18 to 13, compared to weekly peak of 661 in mid-April.

Of all deaths involving Covid between March and June 2020, 92% had at least one pre-existing condition, with dementia and Alzheimer’s the most common at 31%.

People in the most deprived areas were 2.1 times more likely to die with Covid than those living in the least deprived areas.

People living in larger urban areas were over four times more likely to die with Covid than those in remote locations.