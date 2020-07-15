SCOTLAND has recorded no confirmed Covid-19 deaths for seven straight days.

Nicola Sturgeon said that the statistics show that “Covid is now being driven to very low levels in Scotland”.

Since June 26, there have been six days where no confirmed cases were admitted to hospital, including three days in the last seven-day period.

The First Minister stressed that “every death which has been recorded results in a loss to family and friends".

She added: "I don't want to go backwards to the days where each and every day people were being admitted to hospital.

"Let's make sure we do everything we need to do to protect ourselves and each other."

But data from the National Records of Scotland, which includes confirmed and suspected Covid-19 deaths, indicated that 13 people have died between July 6 and July 12 a decrease of five from the previous week.

The First Minister said the 13 deaths including suspected cases, was following the downward trend of the virus being suppressed in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon said that the public should be “hyper vigilant” and be on alert for case numbers being on the rise again.