LESS than five per cent of Scotland's population has been infected with coronavirus so far, according to the first study into the prevalence of Covid-19 antibodies.

Public Health Scotland reported today that Covid-19 antibodies were detected in just 4.3% of blood samples analysed over a nine-week period, from April 20 to June 21.

The presence of antibodies indicates that a person has been exposed to and recovered from the coronavirus infection.

Applied to the Scottish population as a whole, it suggests that around 234,500 people may have been infected by the virus so far.

If so, that would put the overall mortality rate from the virus at between 1.1 and 1.7 per cent, depending on whether deaths are counted using only confirmed positive cases or on the basis of death certificates where Covid is mentioned.

A total of 4,751 blood samples were received during the pilot study from the six health board areas: Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Grampian, Highland, Lanarkshire, Lothian, and Tayside.

Samples are selected by age and sex to achieve a representative sample based on the age, and sex structure of the general population in each area.

Rates of antibodies were similar among males and females across the study period.

The results for Scotland are roughly in line with antibody rates observed in other countries.

The largest European study to date, of 61,000 people in Spain, found that just 4.6% of participants tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies despite the country's high death toll.

The authors, writing in the Lancet, warned that the findings should be a warning against trying to achieve herd immunity through natural infection.

They said: “The relatively low seroprevalence observed in the context of an intense epidemic in Spain might serve as a reference to other countries.

“At present, herd immunity is difficult to achieve without accepting the collateral damage of many deaths in the susceptible population and overburdening of health systems.”

It is also unclear from research whether Covid-19 antibodies offer any long-term protection against falling ill with the virus again.

The Spanish study showed that around 14% of participants who tested positive for antibodies initially had lost them after eight weeks - though cellular immunity may still be present.