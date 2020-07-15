By Lucy Casot

AS we emerge from lockdown many of us will be planning a return visit to our favourite museum or gallery. With more than 418 museums and galleries the length and breadth of Scotland, these cultural attractions are without a doubt a valuable societal asset.

Research has shown that outings to museums and galleries make us happier, healthier, smarter and more connected to where we live, and this has been born out of the growth in digital interactions during lockdown, with many museums and galleries turning to online to satisfy audiences’ insatiable appetite for cultural connections.

While this has created a great swell of goodwill in the sector, the reality is less than rosy for many museums and galleries who are working hard to avoid financial ruin. There is never a good time for a pandemic, however happening at a time when galleries were gearing up for their traditionally busy Easter and summer seasons, the timing could not have been worse.

The bottom line is that many venues rely on this crucial trading time to generate up to 80 per cent of their annual income. This provides the buffer for the off-peak seasons. This, coupled with the reliance on volunteers, many of whom will be shielding, will be a double blow for a sector struggling to make ends meet.

A number of the emergency financial packages provided by government have provided vital lifelines but this has been a temporary fix. The £97 million rescue package announced for cultural institutions is extremely welcome, though we have yet to see how this will be distributed and with increased costs to implement social distancing and fewer visitor numbers, it will be a challenging time and casualties are a real danger.

There is however a real ambition and determination for museums and galleries to open and we can see from social media interaction that visitors are looking forward to returning.

It’s not just a great value day out, museums and galleries have a positive impact on the local economy, with many accommodation providers relying on cultural attractions to entertain visitors.

The community benefit also cannot be underestimated: volunteers thrive on being connected to a cause that they are passionate about and the museums and galleries provide a real sense of place that is often reflective of the region’s heritage.

What the sector is working on now is how best to open safely and to ensure the visitor experience remains high despite the many changes that will need to be implemented to ensure social distancing. That means that not all museums and galleries will reopen as we enter phase 3, but they will be working towards welcoming visitors as soon as it is possible for them to do so.

For many, the measures required will be too challenging, and they will not be in a position to reopen this year. For others, it will be an unforeseen opportunity to curate exhibitions that are perhaps different to their usual offerings.

Museums Galleries Scotland is creating an interactive map that will show when venues begin to open. Yes, it will be a different experience, however, we are seeing a great deal of innovation coming through and we look forward to showcasing these venues as they relaunch post-Covid.

If there are any positives from this pandemic, one may be that we have more time to explore our inspiring collections and with visitor numbers lower than many other years, we will have the space to slow down and enjoy the experience.

