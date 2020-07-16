By Arjan Toor

AS we navigate our way through Scotland’s route map and the easing of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, there is certainly light at the end of the tunnel in many aspects of our daily lives. However, with non-essential office spaces expected to remain closed for the foreseeable, our makeshift home offices aren’t going anywhere, and millions of Scots will continue to use kitchen work surfaces, dining tables and spare rooms as pop-up workstations, as we come to accept the current status quo as the “new normal”.

Whilst many people would have no doubt welcomed the opportunity to work remotely before Covid-19 and the better work/life balance it’s known to bring, the loss of human connection with colleagues, friends and family during lockdown, combined with the ongoing health, family, work and financial concerns has left more than seven in 10 people (73 per cent) in the UK stressed, according to our Covid-19 Global Impact Study.

Our research shows that finances are the leading cause of stress in the UK right now, with nearly one in three (32%) respondents experiencing heightened financial concerns as a result of Covid-19. This is followed by family (16%) and health concerns (14%).

Sadly, one in five respondents believe that life won’t ever return back to “normal”. Additionally, 26% state that they don’t have anyone to discuss their mental health concerns with, and just under half (48%) feel that they lack companionship, heightening the loss of connection some Scots feel. This, coupled with the fact that 43% of respondents are worried about catching Covid-19 or a second outbreak occurring when they eventually return to work, means employers need to support staff to combat the strain this new “normal” can have on their mental health.

With our homes filled with distractions we simply don’t encounter at work and the additional concerns caused by Covid-19, it’s essential for businesses to offer additional care and support to help staff not only feel valued and supported, but also to ensure that they can handle the extra challenges that changes to their daily routine can bring.

We have all been through an extraordinary experience that continues to impact us in ways we might not even realise yet, and it’s vital that we recognise the psychological impact this can have. Employers should take extra time out their working day to “check-in” with staff to listen to their concerns and, ideally, introduce an Employee Assistance Programme that offers remote counselling sessions, flexible hours, virtual GP appointments and an employee helpline if they need to discuss their concerns further.

That’s why we’ve created a “check in” series of how-to-guides to help employers and employees support each other during these times. We have found that checking in with family, friends, neighbours and colleagues can help educate and empower Scots on how to spot the signs if someone is needing support and additional care, particularly if they are juggling home schooling or caring for relatives.

A simple act of care can make a great difference to someone’s emotional and physical wellbeing and, for many workers, now is the time for employers to step up. Take time to ensure that you are listening to your staff and creating a culture that supports and cares for them and puts their wellbeing first. If Covid-19 has taught us anything, it is that prioritising employees’ health and wellbeing is paramount, and no organisation should overlook its most important asset during this pandemic – its employees.

Arjan Toor is CEO, Cigna Europe