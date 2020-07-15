A SCOTTISH Government economic adviser has criticised a lack of SNP ministers with business experience as he warned the country could permanently lose half of its small and medium enterprises (SMEs) without more support from Nicola Sturgeon.

Jim McColl, a member of the Scottish Government’s council of economic advisers, has stressed that ministers “could do with more input from the private sector” to help steer its plans to revive the country’s economy, warning that “there are too many career politicians”.

Mr McColl, the chairman and chief executive of Clyde Blowers, has previously vented frustration at the Scottish Government over a ferry contract row between Ferguson Marine and CMAL – after he rescued the shipyard in 2014 in a deal brokered by former First Minister Alex Salmond.

Speaking on BBC Radio this morning, Mr McColl said there has not been enough focus on support for the manufacturing industry.

He said: “We could lose half our small and medium sized enterprises in Scotland without help.”

“Last week the Germans announced this additional support for their exporting industries. It’s things like that that we need here, that we haven’t seen either from Westminster or from the Scottish Government.”

Mr McColl warned that it is “going to be a long time” before Scotland can fully recovery from the Covid-19 crisis – adding that it “could be seven to 10 years”.

He added: “Businesses will need support during that period, more support than they are getting just now.”

The Scottish Government has faced criticism in recent days over accusations the administration does not have enough understanding of how businesses operate.

Mr McColl said: “I think much of that criticism is valid, maybe more so in Scotland - there’s not the same background in business in Scottish Government, you have one or two in Westminster.

“It could do with more input from the private sector. There are too many career politicians now.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that the Scottish Government’s focus is on health and jobs as Scotland’s lockdown is gradually eased.

She said: “In general terms, government has a range of expertise – we work very closely with business, we’re looking to deepen our business engagement.

“SMEs, like businesses of all shapes and sizes, face a really difficult path ahead. We will keep focused on that.

“Over these next months, health and jobs will be the twin focus on this government as we navigate that path to recovery.”

But Conservatives have claimed that the Scottish Government’s strategy is putting jobs at risk.

Dean Lockhart, Scottish Conservative business spokesperson, said: “Jim McColl is not alone - the SNP government’s own advisory group on economic recovery, led by Benny Higgins, also concluded that after 14 years in government, the SNP does not properly engage with stakeholders in the economy.

“This SNP government’s lack of business understanding has been highlighted severely during the Covid crisis. The SNP's economic response to the Covid crisis has been roundly criticised as incompetent, weak and slow.”

He added: “Throughout this pandemic firms in Scotland have received less financial support than their counterparts elsewhere in the UK.

“This will simply result in even more job losses here in Scotland directly as a result of the SNP’s incompetence.

“The SNP must set aside their anti-economy agenda or even more Scottish jobs will be lost.”