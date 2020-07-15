HUNDREDS of jobs will be cut at the BBC amid a sweeping "modernisation" programme at the national broadcaster.

Over 500 jobs are to be shed as a result of financial pressures on the organisation, which will see senior managers and highly-paid presenters laid off.

The Andrew Neil Show will not return after its production was paused during the lockdown and In Business on BBC Radio 4 will be axed. The broadcaster has committed to continue long-form business content with The Bottom Line.

BBC News reporters will be cut too and correspondents will work across a variety of programmes, rather than being "owned" by one particular show.

Digital journalists will be moved into the broadcaster's newsgathering team and operations will be focussed to break stories in the morning when audience engagement is at its highest.

Director of BBC News and Current Affairs Fran Unsworth said: “Covid-19 has changed all of our lives. We are still covering the most challenging story of our lifetimes. During this crisis, audiences have turned to BBC News in their millions and I’m incredibly proud of what we, as a team, have been able to achieve.

“But if we don’t make changes, we won’t be sustainable. This crisis has led us to re-evaluate exactly how we operate as an organisation. And our operation has been underpinned by the principles we set out earlier this year – fewer stories, more targeted and with more impact. We’re aiming to reach everyone, every day. For BBC News to thrive, and for us to continue to serve all our audiences, we have to change.”

The 520 jobs lost will include the 450 jobs to be cut announced in January. This was put on pause by the coronavirus pandemic and will be increased by 70 positions as part of an £80 million savings programme.

Paul Siegert, the NUJ’s national broadcasting organiser said: “All through Covid-19 the BBC has shown its worth time and time again with staff going the extra mile to keep services on air. Now the reward for many of those hard-working journalists will be the threat of redundancy.

"We repeat our call for financial intervention from the Government for increased funding for the BBC. The alternative is a slow death for the BBC as people are deprived of the programmes and services they want and love.”

Meanwhile, the Guardian has announced plans to axe 180 jobs, including 70 of its editorial staff.