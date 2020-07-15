MORE than 100,000 jobs have been furloughed in a month in Scotland.

According to new figures by HMRC, 900,000 jobs have been protected by the Government's furlough and self-employment schemes in the country.

However compared to the same figures last month, an extra 108,000 jobs have been registered on the furlough scheme, bringing the total to 736,500, while three quarters of self employed people have now receieved support.

An additional 9,000 people have applied for the self-employment income support scheme (SEISS) in Scotland between May and June this year.

In total, more than £455m has been paid out to 155,000 self employed people up to June 30, with average claims totalling £2,900, while 30% of all jobs in Scotland have been covered by the furlough scheme.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:“The UK Government has supported almost 900,000 jobs in Scotland so far through our unprecedented package of UK-wide coronavirus assistance. People and businesses in Scotland also continue to benefit from UK-wide schemes such as VAT deferral, company loans and Universal Credit.

“This is in addition to the extra £4.6 billion allocated to the Scottish Government for coronavirus funding through the Barnett Formula.

“As shown by the Chancellor’s “Plan for Jobs”, the UK Government continues to do whatever it takes to get Scotland, and the whole of the UK, through the coronavirus pandemic and ensure our economy can get back on track.”

The UK Government has pledged to extend the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme until the end of October, with flexible part-time furloughing starting at the beginning of July to support businesses as the economy starts to reopen.

The Self-Employment Income Support Scheme has also been extended with those eligible able to claim a second and final grant in August of up to £6,570.