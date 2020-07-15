The family of George Floyd are to sue the city of Minneapolis and the police officers who are charged in his death.

Lawyers plan to announce the lawsuit on Wednesday, with Ben Crump planning a late-morning news conference in the city to detail the action.

Floyd died on May 25 after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he could not breathe.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Three other officers at the scene – Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Kueng – are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.

All four officers were fired the day after Mr Floyd’s death, which set off protests that spread around the world.

His death also sparked calls to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a new public safety department.

A majority of city council members support the move, saying the department has a long history and culture of brutality that has resisted change.

A public hearing is planned later on Wednesday on the proposal, which requires a change in the city’s charter that could go to voters in November.

The lawsuit comes on the same day that a court allowed public viewing by appointment of video from the body cameras of Lane and Kueng.

A coalition of news organisations and lawyers for Lane and Kueng have been advocating to make the videos public, saying they would provide a more complete picture of what happened when Mr Floyd was taken into custody.

The judge has not said why he is not allowing the video to be disseminated more widely.