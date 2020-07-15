RISHI Sunak bungled a promotional photo opportunity by wearing an ineffective face covering while buying lunch.

The Chancellor had stopped to buy lunch in a Pret-A-Manger to promote his VAT-cut to stimulate the economy and was pictured wearing a mask with an exhalation valve.

Making the most of @Pret's price cut in response to the VAT reduction that takes effect today for the tourism and hospitality sectors.



As part of our #PlanForJobs this temporary cut will help over 150,000 businesses protect the jobs of 2.4 million people. pic.twitter.com/mSh6jOvBlp — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 15, 2020

But a study by Edinburgh University showed that masks such as these "could potentially allow infectious air to spread considerable distances in front" but did provide some protection.

There has been speculation that the picture, posted today to Mr Sunak's Twitter account was a subtle dig at Michael Gove, who was shown not to be wearing a mask in the same sandwich chain.

The wearing of face masks indoors are not yet mandatory but will be from next week.

The Government's messaging on face masks has been muddled with the health secretary telling Sky News this morning that masks were mandatory in shops, which was contradicted by Downing Street hours later.

Mr Hancock told Sky News: "You do need to wear a face mask in Pret because Pret is a shop.

"If there's table service, it is not necessary to have a mask. But in any shop, you do need a mask. So, if you're going up to the counter in Pret to buy takeaway that is a shop ... but if you go to your local pub you can't go to the bar."

The Prime Minister's official spokesman told the Daily Mirror: "We will be publishing the full guidance shortly but my understanding is that it wouldn't be mandatory if you went in, for example, to a sandwich shop in order to get a takeaway to wear a face covering.

"It is mandatory... we are talking about supermarkets and other shops, rather than food shops."