A month-long drive-in gig in Edinburgh has been cancelled amid fears of local coronavirus lockdowns.

The Ultilita Live From the Drive-In series was due to stop at 12 sites across the UK including Edinburgh's Royal Highland Centre throughout August.

Artists including Kaiser Chiefs and Dizzee Rascal were set to perform at venues across the country.

But organisers have now confirmed to The Herald that they have axed the gigs over fears of more localised lockdown like the one recently imposed in Leicester.

They say it is 'impossible' for the series to continue 'with any confidence' due to the restrictions in other areas of the country.

But Scots band The Snuts have said they are 'devastated' to reveal the news to eager fans on Wednesday night.

They said they had poured a 'ridiculous amount' of their own money and time into preparing for the gigs, and are 'heartbroken' to hear it has been cancelled.

A statement released by the band read: "This was a decision made entirely outwith The Snuts and our team.

"We have poured a ridiculous amount of our own money and time into preparation for these shows, trying to create something really special to bring us all together again.

"We are properly heartbroken to receive this news.

"The reality is that live music if the only source of income for artists, crew and all other workers essential in keeping the whole thing alive.

"We have waited patiently to return to the job we do that so many people rely on to put food on the table."

A statement from the team at Live Nation reads: "We received huge support from artists, the live music production contractors, our headline sponsor Utilita along with our other partners, and of course you, the fans.

"However the latest developments regarding localised lockdowns mean it has become impossible for us to continue with the series with any confidence.

"We thank everyone for their support and eagerly await a time when we can watch live music together again."

Those who have purchased tickets will be refunded within the next seven days.