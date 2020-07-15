The headteacher of a Greenock high school has lead tributes to a 'dearly loved' pupil who suddenly died aged just 14.

Cerys Reeve passed away in hospital on Monday after taking unwell at a house in Greenock.

Tributes have poured in from family, friends and schoolmates for the popular teenager, who was a keen dancer.

Alison Fanning, headteacher of St Stephen's High, is offering students emotional support in a series of drop-in sessions at the school.

She wrote on Twitter: "As many of you know, we lost one of our dearly loved pupils, Cerys in S4, on Monday.

"We are all devastated at her passing as she was a very popular member of our school and we shall miss her greatly.

"We would like to offer some emotional support to anyone who has been affected by this tragic news and so school staff and partners will be available for a drop-in between 10am and 12 noon on Thursday 16th and Friday 17th July."

"Please feel free to come into the school during these times. Social distance measures will be in place.

"Please continue to keep all who knew and loved Cerys very much in your thoughts and prayers."

More than £3000 has been raised for Cerys' family through a fundraiser set up by a family friend, who said it was the 'least they could do' at this awful time.

Almost 200 people have donated.

The fourth year's dance school also paid tribute on Facebook, with instructor Lucy Robertson saying she will never forget her 'dance daughter'.

She wrote: "Always the life and soul of class and competitions, loved by the seniors and a favourite of our youngsters, she will be hugely missed by us all.

"As a dance teacher, you create a remarkable bond with your students. When you train 4-5 hours per day, 5 days a week it’s not just a dance school it’s a family.

"My dance daughter, Cerys I will love you forever."

Police are currently treating the death as unexplained, and have launched an investigation into the circumstances.

In a statement, police said: "Officers are currently investigating the sudden death of a 14-year-old girl who passed away at Inverclyde Royal Hospital on July 13 after becoming unwell at a property in Greenock earlier that day.

"The death is being treated as unexplained, pending further enquiries. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."