THEY’RE back! I don’t know what it’s like where you are, but where I am the tourists have come flooding back. It was all rather sudden and took me by surprise. I know it had been in the papers, but I’d assumed folk would be cautious, and I’d read that many – like me at any given time, virus or no virus – would still be too scared to venture anywhere.

But, no, in they breenged, full of that bovine entitlement that inevitably accompanies the sin of tourism. It’s a scientific or anecdotal fact that, generally speaking, other people are not as sensitive or timid as the present writer.

All the same, the brazenness took me aback, and I was reminded anew that there’s a world out there that’s not as decent and unostentatious as ours.

The roads were our first clue. Having become used to tottering along on foot without getting flattened, suddenly we were diving for the grass verges every 10 seconds.

There were camper vans and everything. Secretly, I admire camper van drivers. They don’t care what anyone thinks even after being witch-hunted – understandably – out of many areas when lockdown started. It’s not that I admire thick-skinned people. I don’t. But I do so wish that I were one.

Also making a return to our motoring lives was the 40mph saloon car driver on the 60mph road, caring not a whit for the tailback behind him.

Meanwhile, at the other extreme, tailgaters too reappeared, though they’re usually locals showing visitors they know the roads right well, a solitary skill in their portfolio of useful abilities in life.

It’s been bliss without the tortoises and the tailgaters. They’re a sign of life returning to abnormal.

This sense was amplified at the village supermarket. Suddenly, it was packed again. The first anomaly I encountered was a tall young tourist, obviously proud of his suntanned legs, which suspiciously Continental limbs he deployed to propel himself daringly the wrong way down the aisle.

All tall people are arrogant – it goes with the lofty territory – and I was sorely tempted to headbutt this specimen in the nads.

But, soon, my attention was drawn to the fact that an appalling aspect of his appearance was being repeated all over the shop. Suddenly, after months of sartorial decorum, it was full of people wearing shorts.

Round here, during lockdown, one saw no shorts other than on cyclists causing danger to other users of 60mph bendy roads. Well, no one expected better of these morally apathetic narcissists.

But to see shorts in a supermarket was shocking. To be fair, it wasn’t the obscene Lycra of Dafydd the Only Cyclist in the Village, but mostly these Baden-Powell affairs baggily billowing north of sandals and short, woolly socks.

The wearers – as I pointed out to them – were generally tubby, proving the adage that travel broadens the waistband. The wonder of it is that their wives – it’s always men making this spectacle of themselves – have never pointed out how ridiculous they look.

However, observation of your species leads me to believe it’s precisely this refusal to say anything judgmental that makes a successful marriage.

A pal discovered this the hard way when, forced by his missus to say something other than “Aye, fine” when asked for his opinion of her latest outfit, said it made her look like Henry the Eighth and got banjoed with a frying pan.

The wearer of shorts is the Man With No Mirror. Shorts are the baseball cap of the legs. It’s said that every time someone dons a pair of shorts, an angel dies of a broken heart. Yet, as with the camper van tribe, I almost admire the brazen fartiness of it.

So, calmly and keeping our opinions to ourselves (see above), we just accept that the camper vans, slow drivers, tailgaters and people in shorts are back.

But let’s be generous and agree that it takes all sorts to make up a world. I just wish they wouldn’t come anywhere near me.

Same old songs

A TOP study has found that people forever favour the music of their youth.

Researchers at the University of Westminster and City, University of London, found that tunes and ditties absorbed between the ages of 10 and 30 stick around our heids till we die.

This is undoubtedly true. When young and listening to progressive rock – prog (music for intellectuals and aesthetes) – I assumed that, later in life, I’d have moved on to classical and jazz, which I have. But, still, I listen to the rock of my youth.

Controversially, I wrote recently that there was no new music under the sun. My generation had done it all. However, in a highly usual development, it turns out I was talking bilge.

At present, I can’t stop listening to ethereal Norwegian singer Aurora, and some other stuff I can’t recall at the time of going to press.

However, it’ll be Foxtrot by Genesis on ancient vinyl, along with my dog-eared copy of The Lord of the Rings and youthful collection of boiled eggs (brown and white), which will accompany me to the grave.

A fish called megrim

HERE’S something else that brought back memories: the word “megrim”.

It used to come up when, as a local reporter, I’d to go down to the fish market to take the pisces by asking for the latest landings.

Among all the usual haddock, cod, plaice and mackerel, there was always a mention of megrim. I do remember asking what it was, but failed to bludgeon the details into my memory.

Now, I read in the news that it is a spectacularly ugly fish that could soon be competing with traditional haddock and cod as the principal actor in the drama of our fish suppers.

Ling, I recall, was another mysterious denizen of the deep that came up from time to time, and discussion of it prompted a young newsroom colleague to offer the following words of wisdom: “Never stuff a ling.”

At the time, we laughed at the portentous delivery of this sage advice, but I have never forgotten these words and often turn to them in times of difficulty. I even had a tattoo made of them: “Never stuff” on my left thigh; “a ling” on my right.

Woke up call

HEAVENS preserve us. A top UFO expert has said that, if there are aliens in ooter space, it’s likely they’ll be “woke”.

Imagine them getting oot o’ their module and saying, “Ye cannae say this, ye cannae say that”, and pulling down statues willy and quite probably nilly.

Philip Mantle, who has not wasted 40 years of his life researching UFOs, said: “Some such things may well be universal no matter where in the galaxy you originate.”

The shattering analysis caused influential London newspaper the Daily Star to fume: “It’s political correctness gone inter-galactic mad!”

The logic of that sentiment is infallible. However, it occurs to me that, in order to be woke, you need to have lesser beings in your society to criticise and castigate.

If the alien civilisations are so advanced, surely they wouldn’t still have old-fashioned creatures stoating aboot in culturally appropriated slime saying “it” instead of “they” and “smelly” instead of “nasally disturbing”.

No, I remain confident that, when the little green men do arrive, they’ll be genuinely progressive, with copies of The Hobbit – and Foxtrot by Genesis – under their tentacles, while around their pulsating necks they’ll be sporting Hibs scarves.

