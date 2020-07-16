Scottish bands have told of their heartache after being told a series of drive-in gigs had been cancelled over fears of local coronavirus lockdowns.

It was revealed on Wednesday evening that the Live From The Drive in events, which were scheduled to stop by 12 places in its UK tour, had been completely cancelled.

Organisers confirmed to the Herald that it would be 'impossible' for the series to continue 'with any confidence' due to the restrictions in other areas of the country.

Now, Scottish bands due to play at the events have expressed their disappointment - with one saying that 'no amount of begging will reverse it'.

Motherwell group The LaFontaines revealed they were going to arrive at the gig 'on motorbikes like The Undertaker from the wrestling', and say they are 'unbelievably gutted' at the news.

"Can't quite put into words how unbelievably gutted we are with this news," the band said in a statement released on Wednesday night. "As always, we had some big plans in play to turn this into a night to remember, and we were all going to come out on motorbikes like The Undertaker from the wrestling.

"The decision has been made completely out with us and our team and it would appear that no amount of begging will reverse it.

At this point, you know as much as we do in terms of what happens next, but we can assure you that if there is any possible other chance to get something on the go, then we'll be there.

"We'll get something sorted soon, swear down."

Edinburgh group The Snuts said they were 'devastated' to reveal the news to eager fans on Wednesday night.

They said they had poured a 'ridiculous amount' of their own money and time into preparing for the gigs, and are 'heartbroken' to hear it has been cancelled.

A statement released by the band read: "This was a decision made entirely outwith The Snuts and our team.

"We have poured a ridiculous amount of our own money and time into preparation for these shows, trying to create something really special to bring us all together again.

"We are properly heartbroken to receive this news.

"The reality is that live music if the only source of income for artists, crew and all other workers essential in keeping the whole thing alive.

"We have waited patiently to return to the job we do that so many people rely on to put food on the table."

A statement from organisers Live Nation reads: "We received huge support from artists, the live music production contractors, our headline sponsor Utilita along with our other partners, and of course you, the fans.

"However the latest developments regarding localised lockdowns mean it has become impossible for us to continue with the series with any confidence.

"We thank everyone for their support and eagerly await a time when we can watch live music together again."

Those who have purchased tickets will be refunded within the next seven days.