A Conservative MP who snubbed the Prime Minister's top pick to be the new chair of the intelligence and security committee chair has had the Tory whip removed.

Julian Lewis is no longer be sitting as a Conservative in parliament - just two hours after being elected committee chair.

A senior Government source said the action had been taken against Dr Lewis “for working with Labour and other opposition MPs for his own advantage”.

Committee members elected former Defence Select Committee chair Lewis for the top role over the Prime Minister's preferred candidate, Chris Grayling.

He was elected just before 6pm on Wednesday - but was confirmed to have had the whip removed just before 8pm.

After the Tory whip was removed from Dr Lewis, a senior Government source said the removal of the whip was because the MP was “working with Labour and other opposition MPs for his own advantage”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was widely believed to want former transport secretary Mr Grayling to become the chairman of the body which oversees the work of MI5, MI6 and GCHQ.

But the committee members voted instead for former defence select committee chairman Dr Lewis.

With the Conservatives enjoying a majority – with five out of nine places on the committee – there had been concern at Westminster that the Tory members would be “whipped” to support Mr Grayling despite concerns about his expertise.

Former national security adviser Lord Ricketts warned that Mr Grayling – who earned the nickname “Failing Grayling” during a chequered ministerial career – does not “match up” to the authority and reputation of former chairs.

Following Dr Lewis’s success, Lord Ricketts said the body was now in the “hands of someone with much wider experience of defence and security”.