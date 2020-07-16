SCOTTISH salmon farmers are to review the use of controversial noise devices deployed to scare away seals.

The Scottish Salmon Producers Organisation (SSPO) said farmers will conduct risk assessments on the use of acoustic deterrent devices (ADDs), which are currently utilised throughout the sector.

It comes after MSPs passed wide-ranging animal welfare laws last month, including banning farmers from shooting seals.

This aligns with US rules, ensuring farmed fish can still be exported to the lucrative American market.

The Scottish Government also pledged to review the use of ADDs – which emit underwater sounds to deter seals – by March next year.

The SSPO previously said it would work with ministers on a way forward.

Anne Anderson, its sustainability director, said: “It is critical that, like any farmer, salmon farmers have a suite of deterrents, each of which offers a different protection against predation, particularly as they have a statutory duty to care for the welfare of their fish.

“This move shows that the salmon farming sector is serious about its long-term sustainability and its commitment to openness and transparency.

“It also reinforces the sector’s call for robust and intelligent regulation to enable it to operate, plan and grow sustainably.”

Scottish Natural Heritage previously expressed concern about the use of ADDs and their impact on whales, dolphins and porpoises.

It said there is “sound scientific evidence” the devices could cause hearing damage and stress among the marine animals.

In a bid to remain compliant with any tightening of the rules, salmon farmers will now carry out risk assessments in conjunction with Marine Scotland. Officials at the Scottish Government agency will then assess the information produced by the sector and decide whether European Protected Species (EPS) licences might be required for some sites in the future.

The SSPO said salmon farmers are required by law to protect their fish and acoustic devices are a vital part of the management techniques to help prevent attacks by a growing population of seals.

It added: “As such, Scotland’s salmon farmers expect and require effective acoustic devices to remain a part of the suite of predator deterrent measures used on fish farms after the review is completed.”

Rural Affairs Minister Mairi Gougeon told MSPs last month that the Scottish Government is “undertaking a comprehensive programme of work on this matter, including a review of the current regulation and management of ADD use in this sector”.

She added: “The Scottish Government is supporting scientific research that will establish the full extent of current ADD use across the Scottish finfish sector.

“Furthermore, that research will underpin the development of robust, science-based industry guidance and any regulatory reform that is deemed necessary in relation to the future use of ADDs.

“I want to ensure that, where ADDs are used, they are properly regulated and deployed to have an effective deterrent effect while minimising any environmental impact and not unduly exposing marine wildlife to harm.”

It came after Green MSP Mark Ruskell submitted an amendment to the Animals and Wildlife (Penalties, Protections and Powers) (Scotland) Bill calling on ministers to review the use of the devices. He withdrew a separate amendment which would have banned ADDs amid concerns over its scope.

Ms Gougeon said a ban “would have far-reaching consequences for a range of activities in our territorial waters”.

She told MSPs: “Acoustic deterrent devices are regularly used in the marine renewables, oil and gas and coastal development sectors as a mitigation method to move marine mammals, including seals, dolphins, whales and porpoise, away from operations that could result in much more serious injury or harm to them.

“Furthermore, pingers – a type of ADD – are a mandatory requirement in some fisheries, to prevent the incidental capture of dolphins and porpoises in fishing gear. Therefore, banning the use of pingers would, in effect, ban the use of fishing gear in relation to which pingers are a legal obligation.”

She said a ban was a “blunt instrument to address a nuanced issue”.

Other measures passed by MSPs last month as part of the Animals and Wildlife Bill included outlawing the unlicensed culling of mountain hares.

This move was heavily criticised by gamekeepers who insisted a lack of control will harm the species.

Elsewhere, the worst animal cruelty offences will now be punishable by up to five years in prison, an unlimited fine or both.