A DOG food brand has launched an urgent recall on a number of products.
Benyfit Natural Pet Food Ltd has called back several types of frozen raw dog food products containing beef because the products might contain salmonella.
The company says the products have been sold by various independent pet food stores and online.
Which products have been affected?
Benyfit Natural 80-10-10 Beef Meat Feast
Pack size: 1kg
- Batch code: 046-076 - Best before: March 16, 2021
- Batch code: 046-083 - Best before: 23 March 2021
- Batch code: 046-093 - Best before: April 2, 2021
- Batch code: 046-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021
Benyfit Natural 80-10-10 Beef Meat Feast
Pack size: 500g
- Batch code: 047-076 - Best before: March 16, 2021
- Batch code: 047-083 - Best before: March 23, 2021
- Batch code: 047-093 - Best before: April 2, 2021
- Batch code: 047-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021
Unique Raw Duck, Beef & Ox Recipe
Pack size: 1kg
- Batch code: 710-077 - Best before: March 17, 2021
- Batch code: 710-099 - Best before: April 8, 2021
Benyfit Natural Beef & Tripe
Pack size: 1kg
- Batch code: 013-077 - Best before: March 17, 2021
- Batch code: 013-085 - Best before: March 25, 2021
- Batch code: 013-093 - Best before: April 2, 2021
- Batch code: 013-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021
Benyfit Natural Beef & Tripe
Pack size: 500g
- Batch code: 014-077 - Best before: March 17, 2021
- Batch code: 014-086 - Best before: March 25, 2021
- Batch code: 014-093 - Best before: April 2, 2021
- Batch code: 014-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021
Benyfit Natural Succulent Beef
Pack size: 1kg
- Batch code: 010-083 - Best before: March 23, 2021
- Batch code: 010-087 - Best before: March 27, 2021
- Batch code: 010-090 - Best before: March 30, 2021
- Batch code: 010-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021
Benyfit Natural Succulent Beef
Pack size: 500g
- Batch code: 011-083 - Best before: March 23, 2021
- Batch code: 011-090 - Best before: March 30, 2021
- Batch code: 011-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021
Embark on Raw Natural Working Dog Food Beef Complete
Pack size: 454g
- Batch code: 203-078 - Best before: March 18, 2021
- Batch code: 203-090 - Best before: March 30, 2021
- Batch code: 203-097 - Best before: April 6, 2021
Neew Dog Premium Beef
Pack size: 1kg
- Batch code: 405-079 - Best before: March 19, 2021
- Batch code: 405-090 - Best before: March 30, 2021
- Batch code: 405-099 - Best before: April 8, 2021
Neew Dog Premium Beef
Pack size: 500g
- Batch code: 406-090 - Best before: March 30, 2021
- Batch code: 406-097 - Best before: April 6, 2021
Unique Raw Chicken, Beef & Ox Recipe
Pack size: 1kg
- Batch code: 707-098 - Best before: April 7, 2021
According to the Food Standards Agency, the products listed above might be contaminated with salmonella.
What is Salmonella?
Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause illness in humans and animals.
The products could therefore carry a potential risk because of the presence of salmonella, either through direct handling of the pet food, or indirectly, for example from pet feeding bowls, utensils or contact with the faeces of animals.
In humans, symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
Infected animals may not necessarily display signs of illness, but symptoms can include diarrhoea.
What to do if you have one of the affected products
If you have bought any of the above products do not use them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.
When handling and serving raw pet food it is always advised to clean utensils and feeding bowls thoroughly after use.
Consumers should wash hands thoroughly after handling raw pet food, bowls, utensils or after contact with the faeces of animals.
Raw pet food should be stored separately from any food (especially ready to eat foods). Care should be taken when defrosting to avoid cross contamination of foods and surfaces.
For more information contact Benyfit Natural Pet Food on 01892 770 188 or email bn.info@rpfcgroup.co.uk.
