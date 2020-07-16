HEARTBREAKING new figures have revealed the jobs in Scotland with the highest coronavirus death rate.

The statistics, published by the National Records for Scotland (NRS) on Wednesday, exposed that between March 1 and June 30 there were 230 deaths attributed to people aged between 20 and 64 in employment.

This is a relatively small figure, given the current NRS coronavirus-related death toll stands at 4187 – but this is attributed to the fact the majority of those who passed away from the pandemic were beyond the normal working age.

According to the figures, those in the ‘transport, mobile machine drivers and operatives’ category had the highest rate of deaths – with 29 people having lost their life. This equates to a rate of around 25.7 per 100,000 population.

A further 27 people who died held elementary administration and service jobs, while 25 people held caring personal service roles.

Coronavirus deaths by occupational group, March 1 to June 30:

Seventeen people were in sales occupations, meanwhile 12 were in skilled construction and building trades.

Full details from the NRS can be found here.

The NRS say it is important to note that these are the occupations as stated on the death certificate.

They add: “It does not mean that the individuals contracted the virus while at work, merely that this was their occupation at the time of their death.”

The figures revealed on Wednesday also revealed a drop in the number of weekly coronavirus-related deaths for the 11th week in a row.

The statistics also highlighted that those in the most deprived areas of Scotland were 2.1 times more likely to die with COVID-19 than those living in the least deprived areas.

It also showed that people living in larger urban areas were over four times more likely to die with the virus than those in remote locations.

Some more restrictions are changing in Scotland from Wednesday 15 July.



Here’s what you need to know ⬇



Full details ➡ https://t.co/XG9a9l5X6I pic.twitter.com/zXfbJ8HCWK — Scottish Government (@scotgov) July 15, 2020

Commenting on the figures, which showed a reduction in the number of virus deaths across Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "These weekly figures – although they capture more cases – therefore show the same trend as our daily figures.

"They show that Covid is being driven to very low levels in Scotland.

"However these numbers also speak of tragedy for many.

"Every death which has been reported has resulted in loss for a family or friends. I want to send my condolences to everyone who is grieving the loss of a loved one to this virus."

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services at the NRS, added: “Every death from this virus is a tragedy and these statistics represent the heartbreak of many families across the country who have lost loved ones."