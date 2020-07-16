One of Lanarkshire's eldest care home residents has been touching heartstrings across the globe as she nears the end of an astonishing feat of musical endurance.

Despite living with arthritis, 98-years-young Mrs Rebecca Parker has embarked on a 100-day piano marathon for charity – to keep spirits of staff and fellow residents high in the face of lockdown restrictions.

READ MORE: Shamima Begum can return to UK to fight for citizenship, court rules

Every morning since April, Mrs Parker, originally from Skye, has played Scottish music on the Baby Grand piano of McClymont House providing a harmony of comfort for others as melodies are heard throughout the home.

The retired teacher has now raised almost £6000 for Lanarkshire Health Board Endowment Funds.

Videos of Mrs Parker playing Loch Lomond have gone globally viral - reaching almost 60,000 views with viewers from India, Abu Dhabi and Australia giving Mrs Parker warm wishes.

Mrs Parker, who raised her family in nearby Carluke after completing teacher training in Edinburgh in the 1940s, has generated almost £5500 for NHS Lanarkshire endowment fund on her JustGiving page.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson to give Holyrood 111 extra powers after Brexit period

Speaking on National Care home day, two days out of completing her challenge, Mrs Parker explained how the response has steeled her resolve.

She said: “I would like to offer a note of thanks to each and every one of my lovely followers, on JustGiving, social media and, of course, the staff and fellow residents of McClymont House. I’ve been overwhelmed to be able to raise such a generous amount of money. It’s been incredible.”

Previously, Mrs Parker explained how her twinkle-keyed tour de force has roots in a lifelong passion.

She added: “My mother, Isabella MacLennan, was an accomplished pianist and that’s who really inspired all of this.

“Ultimately she had to give it up because of the demands of family life but I have vivid memories of her playing from early childhood.

“My two brothers and I would lie in beds in our home, in Broadford, Skye, and listen to her in the evenings when we were meant to be sleeping.

“It was such a source of comfort and warmth.

READ MORE: First antibody study indicates that just 4.3% of Scots have had Covid-19 infection so far

Mrs Parker told how her mother had taught her how to play the piano and that she hopes the music will continue to have the same comforting effects on her friends at McClymont House.

Val de Souza, Chief Officer, South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership, added: “Despite the ongoing challenges Covid-19 presents, Mrs Parker’s piano challenge represents the vibrancy, hope and community-spirit that prevails in our care homes.

"Mrs Parker’s stoicism and kindness is a source of inspiration for us all.”

Mrs Parker’s JustGiving page can be found here.