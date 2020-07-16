MPs have voted unanimously to publish a controversial report into potential meddling by Russia in UK politics.

Members of the Inteeligence and Security Committee agreed this morning to publish the document before parliament breaks up for summer.

The last sitting day in the House of Commons is July 22.

It is the first significant decision made by the newly formed committee since it first met yesterday.

A row broke out bover the election of Julian lewis as committee chair, after the Prime Minister nominated Chris Grayling.

Mr Grayling was swiftly sacked from the Conservatives for allegedly working with the Labour party to secure his position. 

More follows 