MPs have voted unanimously to publish a controversial report into potential meddling by Russia in UK politics.
Members of the Inteeligence and Security Committee agreed this morning to publish the document before parliament breaks up for summer.
The last sitting day in the House of Commons is July 22.
It is the first significant decision made by the newly formed committee since it first met yesterday.
A row broke out bover the election of Julian lewis as committee chair, after the Prime Minister nominated Chris Grayling.
Mr Grayling was swiftly sacked from the Conservatives for allegedly working with the Labour party to secure his position.
More follows
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment