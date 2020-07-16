EFFORTS to make 20mph the default speed limit on Scotland's residential streets are to be renewed after similar measures were voted through in Wales.
Scottish Green MSP Mark Ruskell said he will reintroduce legislation to Holyrood in a bid to reduce casualties and save lives.
His previous plans were voted down last year.
It comes after plans to roll out 20mph speed limits by 2023 received initial backing in the Senedd, the Welsh Parliament.
Mr Ruskell said: “Introducing default 20mph speed limits in residential areas across Scotland is the simplest, quickest and cheapest way to reduce casualties and save lives.
"Last year Scotland had the opportunity to lead the way in the UK but failed to take it.
"Now that Wales are proceeding with this life saving policy it’s time for us to think again and prioritise the safety of our communities.
"I will be looking to re-introduce legislative proposals for a default 20mph limit in the next session of Parliament.”
