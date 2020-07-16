POLICE investigating the murder of a Northern Irish journalist have arrested a man on firearms charges.
Detectives have charged a 27-year-old man with possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said he has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
The man is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court today via video-link.
Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead by dissident republicans in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of the city.
The extremist group that styles itself the New IRA was responsible for the murder.
Last month, police found the handgun used to kill Ms McKee.
The Hammerli X-Esse .22 pistol was discovered during searches in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry.
In February, a 52-year-old man appeared in court in the city charged with the journalist's murder.
