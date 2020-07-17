IF political leadership and trust is distributed normally, the majority of politicians will sit somewhere around the middle of the bell curve. At one end will be the handful described as statesmen/women. At the other lie those who, if they say it’s raining, best go outside and check.

It’s difficult to tie down the distinguishing qualities of statesmen/women; there’s just something about them that creates trust and respect. It could be having consistent principles and a world view extending beyond narrow partisan interests. A touch of gravitas can also do wonders for a country’s world standing. The bar is high, but a case can be argued for Roosevelt, Gorbachev, Mandela and Obama. In UK terms Churchill, arguably Thatcher and more convincingly, Attlee are worthy of consideration.

In recent times the political leadership and trustworthiness curve has been skewed towards the low end. This is the age of populist posturing in Washington, Moscow and many places in between. We have our own, albeit watery, version in Downing Street. Conversely, the countries where political qualities such as substance and integrity are most visible, are led by females.

Intellectually and temperamentally, it seems they are better equipped for leadership. Ireland’s two Marys, Robinson and McAleese, were popular and respected at home and abroad. Angela Merkel and Ursula von der Leyen are well regarded on the world stage.

New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern has had an excellent pandemic, while Finland’s Sanna Marin is growing into the role. Part of their appeal is the absence of macho posturing although Northern Ireland, Myanmar and Hong Kong are exceptions to the rule.

The Brexit and coronavirus crises have offered insight into home grown political leadership. Again, it’s the female leaders, including Scotland’s First Minister and Health Secretary who have performed relatively well, particularly when compared with their male counterparts. Ruth Davidson almost did the impossible by resuscitating the near extinct Tories.

Her successor, Jackson Carlaw, seems a nice enough bloke, but in name and manner resembles a dispirited salesman on a provincial motor mile. The contrast is even more marked when compared with the male bluster and blunder that prevails at Westminster. Given Mr Johnson’s track record, there’s little doubt which end of the leadership curve he occupies.

Sadly, Westminster seems the exception to the rule when it comes to quality female leadership. Just take a seat Priti, and we’ll let you know. For now, we’re stuck with Mr Johnson. To be trusted and respected, mugging up on Churchill’s and Roosevelt’s speeches doesn’t cut it. Mr Johnson suffers an integrity, leadership and statesmanship bypass that requires reversal. It’s shouldn’t be difficult, especially when role models can be found in Berlin, Helsinki and Wellington.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald